USA Athlete Ryan Crouser Gifts His Olympic Gold Medal To Dog, Internet Goes Wild

Hyderabad: American track and field athlete Ryan Crouser, who clinched a gold medal in the men's shot put event at the Paris Olympics 2024, has shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle.

Crouser, who holds the world record in the shot put, both outdoors and outdoors, won the gold medal in the men's shot put event with the best throw of 22.90 meters at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 3.

With this triumph, he is now a three-time gold medalist, having won in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. The two-world champion returned to his home country after ending his campaign on a high.

The 26-year-old American shared a video of him attempting a shot put throw. Also, his pet, a dog, was seen sitting a bit away from him with a gold medal around his neck. He captioned the video: "It’s good to be home."