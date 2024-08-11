ETV Bharat / sports

USA Athlete Ryan Crouser Gifts His Olympic Gold Medal To Dog, Internet Goes Wild

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Paris Olympics gold medalist USA's Ryan Crouser shared a funny video with his pet dog with a Olympic gold medal around his neck on his official Instagram handle after he returned to his home.

Ryan Crouser (AP)

Hyderabad: American track and field athlete Ryan Crouser, who clinched a gold medal in the men's shot put event at the Paris Olympics 2024, has shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle.

Crouser, who holds the world record in the shot put, both outdoors and outdoors, won the gold medal in the men's shot put event with the best throw of 22.90 meters at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 3.

With this triumph, he is now a three-time gold medalist, having won in Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. The two-world champion returned to his home country after ending his campaign on a high.

The 26-year-old American shared a video of him attempting a shot put throw. Also, his pet, a dog, was seen sitting a bit away from him with a gold medal around his neck. He captioned the video: "It’s good to be home."

The video then went viral on the internet and many social media users have reacted to it.

"Hahahah this is so good. Dogs are like, 'not bad, but we have some work to do before 2028'," wrote 2018 Winter Olympics silver medalist Lauren Gibbs.

Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments (Ryan Crouser Instagram Post)

"Didn't even wait for the Olympics to end. Just pulled up, took gold, and went home," wrote Asalernosm, a random social media user.

Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments (Ryan Crouser Instagram Post)

"Your coach is pleased with your performance," wrote a_noelle_s, another random social media user.

Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments (Ryan Crouser Instagram)

Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments
Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments
Ryan Crouser Instagram Post Comments
