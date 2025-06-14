ETV Bharat / sports

Watch Messi In Action In Just 345 Rs! FIFA Cut Down Prices For Club World Cup Opener

Hyderabad: FIFA have closed some sections of the stadiums for the FIFA Club World Cup matches due to the lack of the ticket sales for the tournament fixtures. The governing body has reduced the ticket prices for the competition but the tournament is still not getting the kind of response the football’s governing body desires so far.

The tournament will be played in a new format from the upcoming edition with the 32 teams participating in it. The tournament will kick off on Sunday with Al-Ahly taking on Inter Miami at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.

There are concerns around the first game of the tournament which features Inter Miami, as FIFA is at a huge risk of hosting thousands of empty seats. There are thousands of tickets which are unsold for the ground which have capacity of 65,326.

According to a report by the Athletic, the cheapest seat was priced at $349 (£257) after the draw in December, but as of now tickets have been listed at $67 (£50) on FIFA's official ticketing partner Ticketmaster.