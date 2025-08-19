ETV Bharat / sports

Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Pete Sampras' 31-Year-Old World Record With Title Triumph

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz inked history after winning the 2025 Cincinnati Open by beating Janik Sinner in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz Break Pete Sampras Record
File Photo: Carlos Alcaraz (AFP)
Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz inked his name in the history books on Monday, beating Janik Sinner in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025 at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre. The 22-year-old won his first Cincinnati Open title.

Alcaraz seemed to be determined to take revenge for the defeat in the final of Wimbledon 2025, where he suffered defeat against Sinner in a four-set match. The Spaniard led the first set by 5-0 and was cruising to a win before the Italian retired hurt to not aggravate the injury.

With his title run in the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz now won all the major events that happen in the USA, including the US Open. He won the Grand Slam in 2022 and also emerged triumphant in three ATP 1000 events. He won the Miami Open in 2022 and also lifted the Indian Wells title in 2023 and 2024.

At the age of 22 years and 105 months, Alcaraz has become the youngest male player in tennis history to win all four major titles on American soil. The five-time Grand Slam winner shattered Pete Sampras’ record, which he has held since 1994.

Only five players have achieved the unique feat of winning all major American titles.

Alcaraz (22 years, 105 days) has also become the second-youngest player to bag eight ATP 1000 titles behind Rafael Nadal (20 years, 315 days). He overtook Novak Djokovic (23 years, 344 days) and Roger Federer (24 years, 6 days) in the elite list.

Also, Alcaraz won his 22nd ATP title and is the youngest player to win a title since Andy Murray won the title in 2008.

Iga Swiatek wins women’s singles

Iga Swiatek won the Cincinnati Open title for the first time, defeating World No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in two straight sets. The Polish player failed to advance past the semifinals in her six previous appearances at the tournament. She reached the last four in each of the past two years but lost to Coco Gauff in 2023 and Aryna Sabalenka in 2024.

