Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Pete Sampras' 31-Year-Old World Record With Title Triumph

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz inked his name in the history books on Monday, beating Janik Sinner in the final of the Cincinnati Open 2025 at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre. The 22-year-old won his first Cincinnati Open title.

Alcaraz seemed to be determined to take revenge for the defeat in the final of Wimbledon 2025, where he suffered defeat against Sinner in a four-set match. The Spaniard led the first set by 5-0 and was cruising to a win before the Italian retired hurt to not aggravate the injury.

With his title run in the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz now won all the major events that happen in the USA, including the US Open. He won the Grand Slam in 2022 and also emerged triumphant in three ATP 1000 events. He won the Miami Open in 2022 and also lifted the Indian Wells title in 2023 and 2024.

At the age of 22 years and 105 months, Alcaraz has become the youngest male player in tennis history to win all four major titles on American soil. The five-time Grand Slam winner shattered Pete Sampras’ record, which he has held since 1994.