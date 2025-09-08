ETV Bharat / sports

‘Was Disrespected At Punjab Kings’: Chris Gayle Makes Shocking Revelation

Hyderabad: Differences between cricketers and IPL franchises is not a new thing, but a cricketer coming out in the open to spill the beans is a rare phenomenon. Chris Gayle has also revealed such details, saying that he was disrespected while playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He went into depression as a result. PBKS bought Gayule at a price of Rs 2 Crore, and he played for the franchise till 2021.

The legendary cricketer revealed that he wasn’t treated properly by the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul even called me, saying, 'Chris, stay, you'll play the next game'. But I just said, 'I wish you all the best’ and packed my bag, and walked out,” Gayle said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.