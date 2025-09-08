‘Was Disrespected At Punjab Kings’: Chris Gayle Makes Shocking Revelation
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has made a shocking revelation about the treatment he received from the Punjab Kings camp during IPL.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Differences between cricketers and IPL franchises is not a new thing, but a cricketer coming out in the open to spill the beans is a rare phenomenon. Chris Gayle has also revealed such details, saying that he was disrespected while playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He went into depression as a result. PBKS bought Gayule at a price of Rs 2 Crore, and he played for the franchise till 2021.
The legendary cricketer revealed that he wasn’t treated properly by the Punjab Kings in the IPL.
"My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul even called me, saying, 'Chris, stay, you'll play the next game'. But I just said, 'I wish you all the best’ and packed my bag, and walked out,” Gayle said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.
Gayle had three good seasons with the Punjab Kings, where he averaged more than 40 for three successive seasons. But he had a lacklustre season in 2021, where he ended up scoring 193 runs from ten innings.
Gayle didn’t register for the IPL 2022 mega auction due to differences with the IPL franchise. He was unhappy with the mistreatment by the franchise and never returned to play in the cash-rich league again. He signed off his IPL career and amassed 4965 runs from 141 innings with an average of 39.72, including six hundreds and 31 half-centuries.
Gayle had a remarkable career in the T20Is as well, scoring 1899 runs with an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50.