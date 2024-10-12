Chris Gayle Electrifies Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Odisha Seals Playoff Spot In Legends Cricket League

Srinagar: Konark Suryas Odisha delivered a stellar performance to secure a playoff berth by defeating Gujarat Greats by seven wickets in a thrilling Legends Cricket League (LLC) match at Bakshi Stadium on Friday, as Chris Gayle fever swept across the crowd.

After winning the toss, Odisha's captain Irfan Pathan chose to field first, a decision that paid off early. Gujarat's opening pair, Shikhar Dhawan and Morne van Wyk struggled to find momentum, with van Wyk departing for just two runs, bowled by Vinay Kumar with the score at five. Chris Gayle, who joined Dhawan, provided some fireworks, contributing 34 from 30 balls, including several towering sixes that electrified the crowd of over 20,000. Dhawan managed 23 runs before both he and Gayle fell, leaving Gujarat teetering at 83/7 after 14.1 overs.

Despite the early losses, Gujarat's Debabrata Das (25*) and Seekkuge Prasanna (31) provided some resistance with a crucial 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket, pushing Gujarat to a respectable 141/8 after 20 overs.

Odisha's Kevon Cooper was the standout bowler, taking a hat-trick and finishing with figures of 4/25. He received support from Diwesh Pathania (1/21), Vinay Kumar (1/20), Shahbaz Nadeem (1/22), and Pravin Tambe (1/06).

In response, Konark Suryas Odisha chased the target of 142 with ease. Opener Richard Levi smashed a quick 25 off 14 balls before falling, but his partner Dilshan Munaweera anchored the innings with a solid 47. Munaweera, alongside Kevin O’Brien (43*), added a 56-run stand for the second wicket. Irfan Pathan then sealed the game with a blistering 19* off just 6 balls, taking Odisha to victory in 16.4 overs.

Gujarat’s bowlers struggled to make an impact, with Prasanna (1/44), Jerome Taylor (1/35), and Manan Sharma (1/28) each picking up a wicket.

The match, which marked a significant cricketing return to Kashmir after four decades, saw fans packing the Bakshi Stadium to catch a glimpse of legends like Chris Gayle. The West Indian southpaw “Universe Boss” received a roaring reception as the crowd chanted his name and erupted into cheers each time he sent the ball soaring into the stands. Although Gayle’s innings ended at 34, his presence thrilled the spectators, who lined up outside the gates long before the match.

Raman Raheja, co-founder of the LLC, expressed excitement about the league's return to the region. “After 40 years, cricket is back in Kashmir, and we aim to connect fans with the players again. We chose Srinagar for the finals because of the overwhelming support. This is just the start, and we hope to improve infrastructure here for more such events.”

With Odisha’s victory, they advanced to the playoffs, while Gujarat will now have to regroup for the next season. On Saturday, the qualifier of the tournament will be played between the Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas Odisha and the Dinesh Karthik-led Southern Super Stars in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium at 3 pm.