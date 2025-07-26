ETV Bharat / sports

Chinnaswamy Stadium 'Unsuitable And Unsafe' For Mass Gathering: Michael D'Cunha Commission Report

Bengaluru: The Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government, has deemed the Chinnaswamy Stadium "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering", casting a shadow over some big-ticket matches, including the Women's World Cup games scheduled at the venue later this year.

The state government constituted the one-man commission after a stampede on June 4 killed 11 fans and injured scores of others, who had thronged the areas near the stadium to take part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title celebration.

"The design and structure of the stadium was unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering," the commission deemed in its report which was recently tabled before the state cabinet, which the PTI has accessed. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host the opening game and the final of the ICC Women's WC later this year, and this observation and its acceptance by the state government could have a wider impact on those matches.

It may be recalled that the KSCA has already decided to host this year's Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled for next month, behind the doors. Further, the commission noted that the authorities should consider "relocating" large sporting events to venues that have the capacity to hold large gatherings.