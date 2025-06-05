Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: Virat Kohli, Anushka, ABD, BCCI, Sachin Tendulkar, CM Siddaramaiah Express Griefs

Bengaluru: Following the death of 11 people in a stampede on Wednesday near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, celebrities including the BCCI, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra, Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, Ab de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his griefs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following RCB's maiden title triumph, Kohli had promised fans for a special celebration on air. In a few hours, RCB announced the open bus victory parade in Bengaluru via social media post. However, Bengaluru Police opposed the plan due to traffic congestion fears, but RCB still decided to celebrate.

The incident occurred during the RCB IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Despite such horrific incidents, the show didn't stop.

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Virat Kohli wrote in his post on Instagram.

Former South Africa captain and ex-RCB player, AB De Villiers, also reacted to the Bengaluru stampede. "My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today," AB de Villiers posted on Instagram.

AB De Villiers Instagram Post (Instagram)

Expressing grief over the incident, cricketer Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma, reposted an official statement from RCB.

The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post (Instagram)

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.

"BCCI feels sad and prays for the families of the deceased and our condolences are with them. What happened in Bengaluru is unfortunate; every life is precious. This is an RCB event. BCCI was not related with it in any manner as we are only accountable till the closing ceremony. We conducted it so well, handling more than one lakh people at the Narendra Modi Stadium," BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia told ANI.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal and BCCI Vice-President Devjit Saikia (PTI)

He also added that while the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team was held last year, "none of such news came as we planned all things and were in talks with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and with the authorities". "Proper security was arranged at that time," he added.

My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Tendulkar said in a post on X.

Earlier, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and opener Aakash Chopra also mourned the tragedy and extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

"Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans, has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation," Harbhajan Singh wrote in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event. I stand in solidarity with them during this incredibly difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," said Harbhajan.

Aakash Chopra also expressed his shock at the horrific incident. "Speechless. Numb. A victory parade for an IPL win claims innocent lives. Heart goes out to the affected and their loved ones. शान्ति," the former India opener and noted commentator said in his social media post.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured. "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."