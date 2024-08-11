ETV Bharat / sports

China Crosses 300th Gold Medal Mark, Know Who Won Most Golds In Olympics History

Paris (France): China's women's team clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. This title triumph took China's all-time gold medal count to 300 in the history of the Olympics.

A total of 263 gold medals China had won before the commencement of the Paris Olympics 2024. They have now won 39 medals in the Paris Games till August 10, which took their gold medal count to 302. With this, China became the only fourth nation to cross the 400 gold medal mark in the Olympics. The most gold medals list is led by the USA with 1108, followed by the Soviet Union with 395, and Great Britain with 306.

China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program in Seoul in 1988. China has been the dominant force in the table tennis competition. They have swept the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men's and women's singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.