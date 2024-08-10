ETV Bharat / sports

China Becomes First Non-european Country To Claim Olympic Gold In Rhythmic Gymnastics

By AP (Associated Press)

China became the first non-European country to win a gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics. China emerged triumphant in the group event just ahead of the Israel and Italy.

Team China performs with ribbons and balls in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final (AP)

Paris (France): China pulled off a stunner in rhythmic gymnastics Saturday, becoming the first non-European country to win Olympic gold in the group event by finishing just ahead of Israel and Italy.

The five-woman Chinese team posted a total of 69.800 points in the final, divided into two routines: one using hoops, the other with the athletes using ribbons and balls. China topped the eight-team final in hoops and ranked third in the other portion of the final to edge Israel by 0.950 points. Italy earned the bronze, 1.700 points behind China.

The silver is the first in rhythmic gymnastics for Israel, which won the world championship last fall. Bulgaria, the defending Olympic champion, slipped to fourth.

Russia has dominated the team competition since it made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996, winning five golds. Yet, Russia's absence in Paris due to the war in Ukraine opened the door for others.

China arrived at the Olympics as the only non-European team to medal in the group final, earning silver in Beijing in 2008. It doubled its medal total over two hours at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, hinting at the expanding footprint of a sport whose centre of power has been concentrated for decades.

