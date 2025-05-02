If India Need Me For England Test Series, I Am prepared: Cheteshwar Pujara

Hyderabad: Cheteshwar Pujara asserted that he is well prepared and ready to make a comeback for India's tour to England for the five-match Test series in the UK. India are scheduled to play five Test series against England from June 20, marking the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle campaign.

Recently, India have struggled in the red-ball cricket, having lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home and 1-3 against Australia down under which resulted in India not qualifying for the WTC 2025 final. Shubman Gill, who was promoted to number three, has struggled to live up to the expectations outside Asia, not scoring 40+ score in an innings since his Gabba heroics in 2021 when he scored 91.

Even the likes of Indian captain and Virat Kohli struggled to put up a big show. Rohit scored just 31 runs in 5 innings at an average of 6.20 in Border Gavaskar Trophy while Virat Kohli managed just 90 runs in 8 innings except for the hundred he scored in the series opener in Perth.

Speaking to Revsportz, the right-handed batter said he is prepared for the challenge if the opportunity comes up. Pujara feels it is the perfect chance for him to contribute to a Test series win in England. "If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness, performing well in the country and domestic tournaments. Team India has been quite competitive, but has not won a series in England for around 20 years now, so given an opportunity, I would like to give the best from my end and grab the opportunity if the team needs me. This would be the perfect opportunity to contribute when a win is much needed in England," said Pujara.

Pujara admitted that it is disappointing not to be a part of the squad any more, but is keeping himself motivated due to his love for the game. "When one has been successful at the highest level and played more than 100 Test matches and are still not a part of the team, you carry on the hard work that has been the reason behind getting the success."

"Not getting the opportunity is a big disappointment, but I keep myself ready and motivated because of my love for this game. And out of that love, I keep myself close to the game and routine without expecting much, and through any opportunity I get, be it domestic or county," Pujara said.

Amidst all this, Cheteshwar Pujara, who holds a huge experience of playing in England, might bring value to the squad. Pujara represented Sussex in the County Championship in recent times when he was not part of the Indian cricket team. He has amassed 2749 runs in 58 innings across 36 matches with 8 hundreds and 2 half-centuries, averaging an impressive 49.98. Albeit, he doesn't have a record in England as the Indian player. In 32 innings of 16 Tests, Pujara scored 870 runs at an average of 29 that includes a hundred and five fifties.