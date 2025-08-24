ETV Bharat / sports

21,301 FC Runs, 7195 Test Runs: India's Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Hyderabad: One of the best Indian Test batters, Cheteshwar Pujara, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. He brought down the curtain on his iconic career, which included some brilliant knocks overseas. Pujara signed off his career as India’s eighth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, scoring 7,195 runs with an average of 43.60, laced with 19 centuries. Pujara's last appearance for India came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

Pujara Announces retirement

Pujara announced his decision to step away from the sport on social media.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote in a heartfelt social media post. "But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle while announcing the decision to retire.

Key role in India's victories

Although India have produced many shot-makers in Test cricket, Pujara was one of those batters who showed an impeccable defence. His most notable performance came in India's maiden Test triumph in Australia in 2018-19, where he scored 521 runs while facing 1258 balls. The right-handed batter struck three centuries throughout the series.

Pujara scored 7195 Test runs with an average of 43.60, laced with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Since making his debut in 2010, he has played 103 Tests and 5 ODIs for India. He has scored 21301 runs in first-class cricket with an average of 51.82, laced with 66 centuries.