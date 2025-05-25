Won't Be Easy For Shubhman Gill, But He Will Be Successful In England: Cheteshwar Pujara

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has a plethora of experience while playing in SENA countries, reckons that it won't be an easy task for newly appointed India Test skipper Shubman Gill in the upcoming five match series against hosts England but the Punjab batter will be successful both as a skipper and a batter.

Shubman was named as the skipper of the Indian Test team by the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee for the England tour, which commences on June 20, 2025 at Leeds. Speaking to a selected group of journalists, Pujara said, "Well, firstly when you are going abroad, be it a young captain or an experienced captain, it is challenging. The SENA (South Africa-England-New Zealand-Australia) conditions are challenging. It is a great opportunity for him (Shubman). It would not be easy for him but the kind of talent he has, he will be successful."

37-year-old Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests, was speaking during a call organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of India's tour to England.

He also said that Shubman knows what he is doing and seem him lead the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

For Pujara, the right-handed batter from Saurashtra, young Yashasvi, who had opened alongside KL Rahul in the last series against Australia in Australia, should continue doing so in the forthcoming series.

"The openers, who batted in Australia, KL (Rahul) and Yashashvi (Jaiswal), they should continue (in England)," quipped Pujara, who also believes that that the upcoming tour will be similar to the one Down Under, 2020-21, when a young Indian team defeated Australia and also created history at the Gabba in Brisbane.

He also said that the ideal position for Vidarbha batter Karun Nair will be number four if Shubman decides to play at number 3. For the record, the batting positions will be decided by the team management and the new captain once the team lands in England.