ETV Bharat / sports

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh Beats Caruana As India Close In On Maiden Goldupdating With Latest Results

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

World Championship challenger D Gukesh helped India edge closer to their first-ever gold medal in the Open Section of the Chess Olympiad on Saturday, September 21 in Budapest by overcoming Fabiano Caruana of United States, raising hope of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise visions of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad here.
Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh (AP)

Budapest: Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise visions of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad here.

Set to play the next World championship match in Singapore in November, Gukesh played another tough game showcasing his steely nerves against the top seeded teams and also beating higher ranked Caruana. It was a Catalan opening wherein Gukesh got the complications running in his favour in the later stages of the middle game after grabbing a pawn.

Under pressure, Caruana crumbled like a cookie and soon after lost a second pawn to let Gukesh enter a winning endgame.
Earlier, R Praggananandhaa went down fighting against Wesley So to give the American team an early lead but the Indian men were in no danger anytime as Arjun Erigaise was always in command against Lenier Dominguez Perez.

Arjun won after over five hours of play, while Vidit Gujrathi played a rock-solid game against Levon Aronian. While the technicalities remained and the pairings for the next round was still awaited, it seems almost sure that the team India has won the Olympiad gold for the first time ever and that too with one round to spare.

Indian eves beat China: Divya Deshmukh yet again proved to be the team's star performer as she defeated Ni Shiqun on board three, while the other three games ended in draws as the Indian eves thwarted China's challenge to post a 2.5-1.5 victory.

R Vaishali was the other Indian who deserved a lot of praise for her spirited defense in a difficult position against Guo Qi and in the end capitalized on a tactical shot to force the draw. On the top board, D Harika held on to her own to hold Zhu Jiner, while Vantika Agarwal matched Lu Miaoyi move for move to get an easy draw just when the middle game arrived.

With Georgia likely to post a victory against overnight leader Kazakhstan, it seemed that the Indian eves were likely to regain the top position and become the firm favourites for the gold medal again.

Read More:

  1. Chess Olympiad: Vantika Helps Indian Draw With United States; Men Split Points With Uzbekistan
  2. Chess Olympiad: Indian Men On Cusp Of Gold After Big Win Over Iran
  3. Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Crush Azerbaijan, Women Beat Kazakhstan

Budapest: Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise visions of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad here.

Set to play the next World championship match in Singapore in November, Gukesh played another tough game showcasing his steely nerves against the top seeded teams and also beating higher ranked Caruana. It was a Catalan opening wherein Gukesh got the complications running in his favour in the later stages of the middle game after grabbing a pawn.

Under pressure, Caruana crumbled like a cookie and soon after lost a second pawn to let Gukesh enter a winning endgame.
Earlier, R Praggananandhaa went down fighting against Wesley So to give the American team an early lead but the Indian men were in no danger anytime as Arjun Erigaise was always in command against Lenier Dominguez Perez.

Arjun won after over five hours of play, while Vidit Gujrathi played a rock-solid game against Levon Aronian. While the technicalities remained and the pairings for the next round was still awaited, it seems almost sure that the team India has won the Olympiad gold for the first time ever and that too with one round to spare.

Indian eves beat China: Divya Deshmukh yet again proved to be the team's star performer as she defeated Ni Shiqun on board three, while the other three games ended in draws as the Indian eves thwarted China's challenge to post a 2.5-1.5 victory.

R Vaishali was the other Indian who deserved a lot of praise for her spirited defense in a difficult position against Guo Qi and in the end capitalized on a tactical shot to force the draw. On the top board, D Harika held on to her own to hold Zhu Jiner, while Vantika Agarwal matched Lu Miaoyi move for move to get an easy draw just when the middle game arrived.

With Georgia likely to post a victory against overnight leader Kazakhstan, it seemed that the Indian eves were likely to regain the top position and become the firm favourites for the gold medal again.

Read More:

  1. Chess Olympiad: Vantika Helps Indian Draw With United States; Men Split Points With Uzbekistan
  2. Chess Olympiad: Indian Men On Cusp Of Gold After Big Win Over Iran
  3. Chess Olympiad: Indian Men Crush Azerbaijan, Women Beat Kazakhstan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHESS OLYMPIADCHESS OLYMPIAD 2024GRANDMASTER D GUKESHINDIAN MEN HOCKEY TEAMCHESS OLYMPIAD 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.