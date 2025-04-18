ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai Super Kings Sign Dewald Brevis As Replacement For Injured Gurjapneet Singh

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Dewald Brevis as a replacement player for injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings have roped in Dewald Brevis as a replacement player for injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL 2025.
Dewald Brevis (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST

Updated : April 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dewald Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far.

Brevis was previously part of the Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 matches. He will join CSK for INR 2.2 Crore.

CSK already had one overseas spot left to fill in their IPL 2025 squad. CSK had previously named Mumbai and India U19 batter Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry for CSK in IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic yellow picture on his Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

The young batter, dubbed as ‘Baby AB’ due to the striking resemblance of his batting style with the legendary AB de Villiers, has made a name for himself in CPL, MLC, and SA20, where he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17, as MI Cape Town won their first title.

Brevis first shot to limelight when he was the leading run-getter in the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, amassing 506 runs in six innings, including two centuries as well as a 96 against Ireland and a 97 against eventual runners-up England.

CSK, captained by MS Dhoni for the rest of IPL 2025, are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches. Their next game in IPL 2025 will see them face fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dewald Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far.

Brevis was previously part of the Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 matches. He will join CSK for INR 2.2 Crore.

CSK already had one overseas spot left to fill in their IPL 2025 squad. CSK had previously named Mumbai and India U19 batter Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry for CSK in IPL 2025 after posting a cryptic yellow picture on his Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

The young batter, dubbed as ‘Baby AB’ due to the striking resemblance of his batting style with the legendary AB de Villiers, has made a name for himself in CPL, MLC, and SA20, where he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17, as MI Cape Town won their first title.

Brevis first shot to limelight when he was the leading run-getter in the 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, amassing 506 runs in six innings, including two centuries as well as a 96 against Ireland and a 97 against eventual runners-up England.

CSK, captained by MS Dhoni for the rest of IPL 2025, are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches. Their next game in IPL 2025 will see them face fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Last Updated : April 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEWALD BREVIS JOINS CSKDEWALD BREVISGURJAPNEET SINGHDEWALD BREVIS IPL TEAMIPL 2025CSK SIGN DEWALD BREVIS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.