Chennai Super Kings Rely On Spin Against Depleted Mumbai Indians In Their Campaign Openers

Chennai: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will rely on their formidable spin attack at the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium against their arch-rival Mumbai Indians (MI), who will be missing arguably the best bowler in the world currently Jasprit Bumrah and regular skipper Hardik Pandya in their IPL season opener. CSK has strengthened their spin attack with the inclusions of Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, and Deepak Hooda, while legendary Ravindra Jadeja also remains an integral part of the squad over the years.

Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, who was retained by the franchise as an uncapped player, continues to be a leader of the side, which has won four of its last five encounters against Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led side, on the other hand, will have the biggest concern with Bumrah being ruled out for at least three games and Pandya's one-match ban. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the side in their campaign opener as announced by Hardik Pandya in a pre-tournament press conference.

CSK will have a good headache for the opening slot with either Rachin Ravindra or Devon Conway likely to partner skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The middle-order features Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube. MI's batting will rely on wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton and mainstays Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Despite missing their bowling spearhead Bumrah, Mumbai will aim to utilise South African pacer Corbin Bosch, who left Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join IPL, and others to their benefit. Mitchell Santner, a former CSK player, knows the conditions pretty well and with his exceptional form, he could be an asset for MI. The match will also offer insights into how the ball-change rule affects gameplay in the second innings.