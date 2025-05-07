CSK Hunt KKR At Eden Gardens, Record First 180+ Run Chase Win In Six Years

Kolkata: Already eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hunted defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at their own den - at Eden Gardens and secured just their third win of the ongoing IPL 2025 season on Wednesday, May 7.

It is for the first time since 2019, CSK have successfully chased down a 180+ target They lost 12 previous instances when they chased 180+ targets. Only PBKS (15) in 2015-21 has a longer sequence of unsuccessful attempts at chasing 180+ targets in IPL while RCB also went through 12 unsuccessful attempts between 2019-23.

180 is the second highest target successfully chased down after losing the first five wickets for 75 or lower (CSK were 60/5 today). The only higher target is 210 chased down by DC from 65/5 against LSG in Vizag earlier in the season.

This win was not just for their pride, but CSK have also deal KKR with a near-fatal blow to their playoff hopes, which were already slender. Yet another opening pair for CSK, but same was the story. The openers went for 2- ball ducks apiece but debutant Urvil Patel (31 off 11 balls), who replaced Vansh Bedi in the squad, showed why he is such a talent with a belligerent innings. But after he fell, CSK slipped to 60/5 and it looked like another batting collapse was on the cards.

But Dewald Brevis who has impressed this season came out with intent and smashed Vaibhav Arora for 30 in one over to turn the game on its head. Still there were a few twists left but Shivam Dube's calm knock and with the assuring presence of that man - MS Dhoni at the crease, with the asking rate well under control, it was always advantage CSK.

Two late wickets in the 19th over did not deter Dhoni who smashed a trademark six in the final over to all but seal the win. That was done by Anshul Kamboj and it dents KKR's chances of reaching the playoffs as they have just two games left and have just 11 points to show.

Earlier, KKR scored 179 for 6 after opting to bat. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets and moved to the second spot in Purple Cap race.