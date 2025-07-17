Chennai Open Women's Tennis Tournament Starts On October 27

Chennai: The 2025 Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championship will be held at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai from October 27 to November 2.

32 players from different countries in the singles category and 16 pairs in the doubles category will participate in this tournament. The prize money for the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Tournament is Rs. 2.40 crore. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attended it.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs. 12 crore to host the WTA tennis tournament in Chennai this year. It is heartening to see the tournament being held there, as a spectator hall named after tennis player Vijay Amritraj was recently inaugurated at the tennis stadium."

"Furthermore, it is heartening to see the Chennai Open WTA tournament being held in Chennai again after three years. The Tamil Nadu government will provide full support for the successful conduct of these tournaments," added Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association President Vijay Amritraj said, "It is expected that players in the top 100 of the international tennis rankings will feature in the tournament. It is welcome that the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority are taking care of the players and are taking various initiatives."

It is noteworthy that at the last Chennai Open WTA 250 tournament held in Chennai in 2022, Linda Fruhvirtová from the Czech Republic won the singles title and Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Luisa Stefani (Brazil) won the doubles title.