Chennai Grand Masters: Tournament Postponed As Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Middle Of The Night

Hyderabad: The Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament, which was supposed to start today, has been postponed as a fire broke out late Tuesday night at the venue where players were staying. The introduction ceremony for the competition was held yesterday at a star hotel in Teynampet, Chennai. The tournament was all set to kick off today, but a fire in the hotel where players were staying has pushed it indefinitely, and the date will be announced by the organisers later.

The players who have been staying at the hotel are taken to an alternate location safely.

Tournament to start tomorrow

The competition which was scheduled to start on August 6 has been postponed by day. The tournament will now start on Thursday, August 7 at 3 PM at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

The tournament, delayed by a day due to a minor electrical fire at the hotel that caused smoke, will conclude on August 15 as originally scheduled. As a precautionary measure, players and staff were swiftly relocated to nearby accommodation. The playing area remains unaffected and fully equipped to host the tournament.

MGD1 co-founder Sreeker Channapragada stated that the tournament will proceed from August 7.

“The safety of players and staff was our top priority. They were immediately shifted to a nearby venue for the night,” said Sreeker Channapragada, Co-Founder, MGD1. “We are doing our best to ensure everyone’s safety while conducting the event seamlessly. The tournament will proceed from August 7 to 15 without a rest day in between, and we look forward to its success.”

