Chennai Grand Masters: Tournament Postponed As Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Middle Of The Night

Hyderabad: The Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament, which was supposed to start today, has been postponed as a fire broke out late Tuesday night at the venue where players were staying. The introduction ceremony for the competition was held yesterday at a star hotel in Teynampet, Chennai. The tournament was all set to kick off today, but a fire in the hotel where players were staying has pushed it indefinitely, and the date will be announced by the organisers later.
The players who have been staying at the hotel are taken to an alternate location safely.
Tournament to start tomorrow
The competition which was scheduled to start on August 6 has been postponed by day. The tournament will now start on Thursday, August 7 at 3 PM at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai.
The tournament, delayed by a day due to a minor electrical fire at the hotel that caused smoke, will conclude on August 15 as originally scheduled. As a precautionary measure, players and staff were swiftly relocated to nearby accommodation. The playing area remains unaffected and fully equipped to host the tournament.
MGD1 co-founder Sreeker Channapragada stated that the tournament will proceed from August 7.
“The safety of players and staff was our top priority. They were immediately shifted to a nearby venue for the night,” said Sreeker Channapragada, Co-Founder, MGD1. “We are doing our best to ensure everyone’s safety while conducting the event seamlessly. The tournament will proceed from August 7 to 15 without a rest day in between, and we look forward to its success.”
Chennai Grand Masters from August 6 to August 15
Earlier, it was announced that the chess tournament would be held from August 6 to 15. A total of 20 players will take part in the tournament in two categories - Challengers and Masters. Also, the prize money of the tournament has been increased to Rs 1 crore.
10 players are in the Masters category, including India’s leading players like Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin. The other players in the category are Netherlands' Anish Giri, Jordan van Forrest, Germany's Vincent Keimer, America's Ray Robson, and Russia's Vladimir Fedoseev.
Rising Indian stars Karthikeyan Murali, Leon Mendonca, Vaishali Harika, Abhimanyu Puranik, Aryan Chopra, Athiphan Bhaskaran, Inian, Pranesh, among others, will be participating in the Challengers category.
Prize money for winners
The winner of the Masters category will receive Rs. 25 lakh, the runner-up Rs. 15 lakh, and the third-place finisher Rs. 10 lakh. Furthermore, the winner of the Challengers category will receive Rs. 7 lakh and a chance to play in the 2026 Masters tournament.
Press conference ahead of competition
Speaking at a press conference during the launch of the series, chess player Vaishali said, “It is a pleasure to have this Grand Master tournament in Chennai. It is especially a pleasure that foreign players are participating in this tournament in our city. The fact that 2 women from India have won the chess tournament has given impetus to increase interest in women’s chess.
"I am happy that the prize money of this year's tournaments has increased compared to last year. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of chess grand masters in India. The reason for this is the assistance of the Tamil Nadu government, the regular chess tournaments held in Chennai, and the training provided here," he said.