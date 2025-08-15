Chennai Grand Masters 2025: Vincent Keymer Creates History, Clinches Title With A Round To Spare

Hyderabad: Vincent Keymer from Germany bagged the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 title after playing out a draw against Dutch GM Jorden Van Forrest in the eighth round on Tuesday. He also inked his name in the history books by becoming the first sole champion in the history of the competition. The 20-year-old won the title with a round to spare, as the results of the other matches, apart from his game, helped him win the title.

The match witnessed a thrilling endgame as Keymer was just one wrong move away from losing the contest. He has remained unbeaten in the tournament and has an unassailable 1.5-point lead at the top of the standings with only one more round to go.

The German grandmaster’s win became just a formality after the round 8 contest between Indian GMs Karthikeyan Murali and Arjun Erigaisi ended with a stalemate. The result ensured that Keymer’s lead will remain intact, setting him up for the eventual championship.

Keymer expressed his joy after winning the title.

“I am very happy to have won the championship title. Winning the first round gave me confidence. It helped me to focus and stay calm in the match. Breaking into the top 10 in the live ratings is a milestone that I have wanted to achieve for a long time. I am very happy that my hard work has finally paid off. To break into the top 10 at the same time as winning the series is amazing and really special. However, the match continues tomorrow. So I want to focus on that and keep the tension in the last round,” he stated after the victory.

The 20-year-old has been in terrific form lately and won three consecutive clashes in the competition, including a victory against Karthikeyan in the competition.

In other results of the tournament, Pranav V of India drew with American chess player Ray Robson. American player Awonder Liang played a draw with Dutch chess player Anish Giri.

Arjun Erigaisi played his fourth consecutive draw of the tournament against Vidit Gujrathi. It was a relatively short and uneventful clash which lasted for two hours.

In the Challenger section, M Pranesh is the top contender with 6.5 points. He beat D Harika in his last match. Abhimanyu Puranik and Leon Luke Mendonca are in second and third position, respectively, with a total of 6.5 points.