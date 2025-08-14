ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai Grand Masters: Keymer Continues Dominance; Dronavalli, Vaishali Lose

Germany's Vincent Keymer registered his fourth win of the tournament and continued his dominance in the competition.

chennai grand masters 2025 round 7 results
File Photo: Vincent Keymer (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Star players Harika Dronavalli and R. Vaishali suffered defeats in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 on Wednesday, August 13. He continued his stellar run in the tournament with a victory against American GM Awonder Liang, extending his lead in the standings and handing a massive blow to the title hopes of the Indian contingent.

Arjun Erigaisi and Dutch GM Anish Giri were engaged in a draw, which kept the Indian Grandmaster in second place. It was an exciting 35-move game which culminated in a draw. Vidit Gujrathi conceded a loss to Karthikeyan Murali, which helped him climb to the third position. Murali won the game in 71 moves.

Vincent Jordan van Foreest drew with V Pranav, while Nihal Sarin outplayed Ray Robson, which resulted in a shuffle in the rankings.

By the end of Round 7, Keymer is in the lead in the Masters category with 5.5 points. Arjun Erigiaisi and Karthikeyan Murali both have four points each, occupying second and third position, respectively. Anish Giri is in fourth place with a tally of 3.5 points. Awonder Liang, Jordan van Foreest, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, V Pranav, and Ray Robson make up the top 10 with points ranging from 3.5 to 2.5.

In the Challengers section, International Master Harshavardhan GB outplayed GM Harika Dronavalli, while M Pranesh emerged triumphant against Vaishali Rameshbabu. Aryan Chopra played a draw against Abhimanyu Puranik. Leon Luke Mendonca continued his stellar form by beating Diptayan Ghosh. Pa Iniyan held Adhiban Baskaran. To a draw.

Master's standings after Round 7

RankGMCountryPoints
1Vincent KeymerGermany5.5
2Arjun ErigaisiIndia4
3Karthikeyan MuraliIndia4
4Anish GiriNetherlands3.5
5Awonder LiangUSA3.5
6Jorden van ForeestNetherlands3.5
7Vidit GujrathiIndia3
8Nihal SarinIndia3
9V PranavIndia2.5
10Ray RobsonUSA2.5

Challengers standings after Round 7

RankGM/IMCountryPoints
1M PraneshIndia5.5
2Leon Luke MendoncaIndia5.5
3Abhimanyu PuranikIndia5
4Adhiban BaskaranIndia4
5Pa IniyanIndia4
6Diptayan GhoshIndia3.5
7Harshavardhan GBIndia3
8Aryan ChopraIndia2
9Harika DronavalliIndia1.5
10Vaishali RameshbabuIndia1

Hyderabad: Star players Harika Dronavalli and R. Vaishali suffered defeats in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 on Wednesday, August 13. He continued his stellar run in the tournament with a victory against American GM Awonder Liang, extending his lead in the standings and handing a massive blow to the title hopes of the Indian contingent.

Arjun Erigaisi and Dutch GM Anish Giri were engaged in a draw, which kept the Indian Grandmaster in second place. It was an exciting 35-move game which culminated in a draw. Vidit Gujrathi conceded a loss to Karthikeyan Murali, which helped him climb to the third position. Murali won the game in 71 moves.

Vincent Jordan van Foreest drew with V Pranav, while Nihal Sarin outplayed Ray Robson, which resulted in a shuffle in the rankings.

By the end of Round 7, Keymer is in the lead in the Masters category with 5.5 points. Arjun Erigiaisi and Karthikeyan Murali both have four points each, occupying second and third position, respectively. Anish Giri is in fourth place with a tally of 3.5 points. Awonder Liang, Jordan van Foreest, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, V Pranav, and Ray Robson make up the top 10 with points ranging from 3.5 to 2.5.

In the Challengers section, International Master Harshavardhan GB outplayed GM Harika Dronavalli, while M Pranesh emerged triumphant against Vaishali Rameshbabu. Aryan Chopra played a draw against Abhimanyu Puranik. Leon Luke Mendonca continued his stellar form by beating Diptayan Ghosh. Pa Iniyan held Adhiban Baskaran. To a draw.

Master's standings after Round 7

RankGMCountryPoints
1Vincent KeymerGermany5.5
2Arjun ErigaisiIndia4
3Karthikeyan MuraliIndia4
4Anish GiriNetherlands3.5
5Awonder LiangUSA3.5
6Jorden van ForeestNetherlands3.5
7Vidit GujrathiIndia3
8Nihal SarinIndia3
9V PranavIndia2.5
10Ray RobsonUSA2.5

Challengers standings after Round 7

RankGM/IMCountryPoints
1M PraneshIndia5.5
2Leon Luke MendoncaIndia5.5
3Abhimanyu PuranikIndia5
4Adhiban BaskaranIndia4
5Pa IniyanIndia4
6Diptayan GhoshIndia3.5
7Harshavardhan GBIndia3
8Aryan ChopraIndia2
9Harika DronavalliIndia1.5
10Vaishali RameshbabuIndia1

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINCENT KEYMER STANDINGSARJUN ERIGAISINIHAL SARINCHENNAI GRAND MASTERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.