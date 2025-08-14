Chennai Grand Masters: Keymer Continues Dominance; Dronavalli, Vaishali Lose

Hyderabad: Star players Harika Dronavalli and R. Vaishali suffered defeats in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 on Wednesday, August 13. He continued his stellar run in the tournament with a victory against American GM Awonder Liang, extending his lead in the standings and handing a massive blow to the title hopes of the Indian contingent.
Arjun Erigaisi and Dutch GM Anish Giri were engaged in a draw, which kept the Indian Grandmaster in second place. It was an exciting 35-move game which culminated in a draw. Vidit Gujrathi conceded a loss to Karthikeyan Murali, which helped him climb to the third position. Murali won the game in 71 moves.
Vincent Jordan van Foreest drew with V Pranav, while Nihal Sarin outplayed Ray Robson, which resulted in a shuffle in the rankings.
Round 7 – Masters Summary— Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters (@Chennai_GM) August 13, 2025
Uncompromising play and unshakable focus drove the action in Round 7.
The title contenders are emerging — but nothing is set in stone. 🔥
Who’s making their final push for glory?
📍 Chennai | 🗓️ 13 Aug 2025@ChessbaseIndia @chess24com @chesscom_in… pic.twitter.com/kTloEELcFf
By the end of Round 7, Keymer is in the lead in the Masters category with 5.5 points. Arjun Erigiaisi and Karthikeyan Murali both have four points each, occupying second and third position, respectively. Anish Giri is in fourth place with a tally of 3.5 points. Awonder Liang, Jordan van Foreest, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, V Pranav, and Ray Robson make up the top 10 with points ranging from 3.5 to 2.5.
In the Challengers section, International Master Harshavardhan GB outplayed GM Harika Dronavalli, while M Pranesh emerged triumphant against Vaishali Rameshbabu. Aryan Chopra played a draw against Abhimanyu Puranik. Leon Luke Mendonca continued his stellar form by beating Diptayan Ghosh. Pa Iniyan held Adhiban Baskaran. To a draw.
Master's standings after Round 7
|Rank
|GM
|Country
|Points
|1
|Vincent Keymer
|Germany
|5.5
|2
|Arjun Erigaisi
|India
|4
|3
|Karthikeyan Murali
|India
|4
|4
|Anish Giri
|Netherlands
|3.5
|5
|Awonder Liang
|USA
|3.5
|6
|Jorden van Foreest
|Netherlands
|3.5
|7
|Vidit Gujrathi
|India
|3
|8
|Nihal Sarin
|India
|3
|9
|V Pranav
|India
|2.5
|10
|Ray Robson
|USA
|2.5
Challengers standings after Round 7
|Rank
|GM/IM
|Country
|Points
|1
|M Pranesh
|India
|5.5
|2
|Leon Luke Mendonca
|India
|5.5
|3
|Abhimanyu Puranik
|India
|5
|4
|Adhiban Baskaran
|India
|4
|5
|Pa Iniyan
|India
|4
|6
|Diptayan Ghosh
|India
|3.5
|7
|Harshavardhan GB
|India
|3
|8
|Aryan Chopra
|India
|2
|9
|Harika Dronavalli
|India
|1.5
|10
|Vaishali Rameshbabu
|India
|1