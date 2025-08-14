ETV Bharat / sports

Chennai Grand Masters: Keymer Continues Dominance; Dronavalli, Vaishali Lose

Hyderabad: Star players Harika Dronavalli and R. Vaishali suffered defeats in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 on Wednesday, August 13. He continued his stellar run in the tournament with a victory against American GM Awonder Liang, extending his lead in the standings and handing a massive blow to the title hopes of the Indian contingent.

Arjun Erigaisi and Dutch GM Anish Giri were engaged in a draw, which kept the Indian Grandmaster in second place. It was an exciting 35-move game which culminated in a draw. Vidit Gujrathi conceded a loss to Karthikeyan Murali, which helped him climb to the third position. Murali won the game in 71 moves.

Vincent Jordan van Foreest drew with V Pranav, while Nihal Sarin outplayed Ray Robson, which resulted in a shuffle in the rankings.