Chennai Grand Masters 2025: Arjun Erigaisi Plays Draw; Vidit Gujrathi Suffers Shock Loss

Hyderabad: Top-seed Arjun Erigaisi was held to a draw by Dutch Grandmaster Jorden van Foreest, while Vidit Gujrathi was stunned by Ray Robson in the second round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess tournament on Friday, August 9. Vincent Keymer of Germany emerged as the sole leader after his commanding triumph over India's V Pranav on Day 2. The Indian was going neck to neck with Keymer, but the German scripted a comeback to ensure his second win in a row.

Erigaisi and Foreest were engaged in an evenly matched tactical battle, which eventually ended in a draw. The former is currently joint-second with Ray Robson in standing with 1.5 points in the kitty. Robson was involved in a battle full of ups and downs with the Indian Grandmaster, with Gujarathi securing a winning position. However, he faltered in the endgame, allowing his opponent to capitalise on his error and ensure his first victory of the tournament.

Anish Giri and Nihal Sarin were also involved in a draw as a well-balanced contest. Nihal found his rhythm pretty soon and was in a superior position in terms of time. However, Giri found his way back in the contest and secured a draw.