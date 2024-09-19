Watch: Chennai Spectators Chants 'India Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' During India vs Bangladesh Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has a huge fan following across parts of India and it was on display when he came out to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As Rohit came up to open the innings alongside rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, the spectators erupted in cheers, chanting, "India cha raja Rohit Sharma", followed by the "Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma."

Earlier this year, this slogan was used during the Indian Premier League to boo newly appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, especially at franchise home ground Wankhede Stadium. Later, Rohit received similar chants during the T20 World Cup 2024 Indian team's victory celebration in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old Sharma captained India to their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending India's ICC title drought of 11 years.

Coming to the match front, Rohit failed to make an impact in the first innings as he was dismissed on six runs by right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud. In his 19 balls stay at the crease, the right-hand batter smashed one boundary through the covers. India were reeling at 176/6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease.