ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Chennai Spectators Chants 'India Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' During India vs Bangladesh Test

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 59 seconds ago

Rohit Sharma witnessed a grand reception from the Chennai crowd when he walked out to the middle to open the innings for India on the opening day of the test match between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Rohit Sharma witnessed a grand reception from the Chennai crowd when he walked out to the middle to open the innings for India on the opening day of the test match between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Rohit Sharma (IANS)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has a huge fan following across parts of India and it was on display when he came out to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As Rohit came up to open the innings alongside rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, the spectators erupted in cheers, chanting, "India cha raja Rohit Sharma", followed by the "Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma."

Earlier this year, this slogan was used during the Indian Premier League to boo newly appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, especially at franchise home ground Wankhede Stadium. Later, Rohit received similar chants during the T20 World Cup 2024 Indian team's victory celebration in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old Sharma captained India to their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending India's ICC title drought of 11 years.

Coming to the match front, Rohit failed to make an impact in the first innings as he was dismissed on six runs by right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud. In his 19 balls stay at the crease, the right-hand batter smashed one boundary through the covers. India were reeling at 176/6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease.

Read More

  1. Watch | Mujhe Kyu Mar Rhe Ho?: Rishabh Pant Gets Involved In Verbal Spat With Litton Das
  2. India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record
  3. Bangladesh Become First Team To Choose Bowling In Chennai Test Since 1982

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has a huge fan following across parts of India and it was on display when he came out to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As Rohit came up to open the innings alongside rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, the spectators erupted in cheers, chanting, "India cha raja Rohit Sharma", followed by the "Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma."

Earlier this year, this slogan was used during the Indian Premier League to boo newly appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, especially at franchise home ground Wankhede Stadium. Later, Rohit received similar chants during the T20 World Cup 2024 Indian team's victory celebration in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old Sharma captained India to their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending India's ICC title drought of 11 years.

Coming to the match front, Rohit failed to make an impact in the first innings as he was dismissed on six runs by right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud. In his 19 balls stay at the crease, the right-hand batter smashed one boundary through the covers. India were reeling at 176/6 after 48 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease.

Read More

  1. Watch | Mujhe Kyu Mar Rhe Ho?: Rishabh Pant Gets Involved In Verbal Spat With Litton Das
  2. India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record
  3. Bangladesh Become First Team To Choose Bowling In Chennai Test Since 1982

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMAINDIA VS BANGLADESHMUMBAI CHA RAJA ROHIT SHARMAROHIT SHARMA VS BANGLADESHINDIA CHA RAJA ROHIT SHARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.