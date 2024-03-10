Chasing 230, Wrapped up on 16; Bizarre Batting Show in Domestic T20

Harare (Zimbabwe): T20 cricket is often known for the brute hitting displayed by batters around the globe. The format inspires batters to free their arms at frequent intervals and huge totals are scored in the matches.

However, in a bizarre sequence of events in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition, Mashonaland Eagles were bundled out on a paltry total of 16 in the title decider. It was the third-lowest total in T20 after the Isle of Man and Sydney Thunder who have a total of 10 and 16 associated with them respectively.

Durham opted to bat first after winning the toss and they posted 229 for 6 in the first innings as Bas de Leeded played a knock of 58 runs from 29 deliveries. In response, the Eagles managed to muster only 16 runs as five of the batters walked back to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

Also, none of the batters were able to amass runs in double digits. Callum Parkinson, Paul Coughlin and Luke Robinson picked a couple of wickets each. Bas de Leede and Nathan Sowter took a single wicket each.

The team inked a 213-run victory as a result which is the third biggest in terms of win margin after Nepal and Czech Republic. Ryan Burl was the top run-getter of the tournament by amassing 239 runs from six innings with an average of 59.75. Jalat Khan was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament taking 13 scalps.