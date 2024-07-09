‘Chapter Closed’ David Warner Retires Officially From International Cricket But Open For Playing Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner announced his international retirement on his Instagram handle on Monday but has left open the possibility of making a comeback with a statement that he is ready to play in the Champions Trophy.

The left-handed batter had announced his retirement in parts over the last year. He first bid farewell to Test cricket in December 2023 after a three-match series against Pakistan. ODI was the next format to draw curtains on his career as he walked away from the format after Australia won the ODI World Cup played last year. The 37-year-old then hung his boots in T20Is after Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for [Australia] in the Champions Trophy if selected," he posted on Instagram.

Warner scored 8786 Test runs with an average of 44.6 from 112 Tests including 26 centuries and 37 fifties. The southpaw has accumulated 3277 T20I runs with an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 142.5. In the One-dayers, he has amassed 6932 runs with an average of 45.3 including 22 hundred and 33 fifties.

Taking to his social media handle, Warner officially announced his retirement and expressed gratitude for all the support he got during his career.

"Chapter closed!! It's been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It's been an honour to be able to do this. 100 games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support," Warner wrote in his Instagram post.