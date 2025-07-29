ETV Bharat / sports

Chandrakant Pandit Part Ways With Kolkata Knight Riders After Two-Year Stint

Under Pandit’s stewardship, KKR not only clinched the title but also registered the highest points tally and best net run rate in their IPL history.

Chandrakant Pandit parts ways with Kolkata Knight Riders
File photo of Chandrakant Pandit (right) with Sunil Narine (left) (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

Kolkata: IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, ending his two-year stint with the team following a disappointing 2025 season. Pandit, who guided KKR to their third IPL title in 2024, oversaw a sharp decline in fortunes this year with the side finishing eighth in the 2025 edition, matching their lowest ever finish in tournament history.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," KKR said in a post shared on 'X'.

"We are thankful for his invaluable contributions — including leading KKR to the IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future." Pandit, a celebrated figure in Indian domestic cricket, was appointed KKR head coach ahead of the 2023 season. His first year in charge saw the team finish seventh, with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer missing the season due to injury.

KKR bounced back in 2024 as Iyer returned to lead the side and franchise legend Gautam Gambhir rejoined the camp as mentor. Under Pandit’s stewardship, KKR not only clinched the title but also registered the highest points tally and best net run rate (NRR) in their IPL history.

However, the momentum fizzled out in 2025 as a poor run following the mega auction saw KKR win just five of their 14 league matches, crashing out of playoff contention with two games to spare.

