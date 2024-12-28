Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Nitish Reddy for Historic Century; ACA Announces ₹25 Lakh Cash Reward

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh's rising sensation, Nitish Kumar Reddy, scripted history with a incredible 105-run on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Nitish's resilient maiden Test century at number 8 not just helped India stay competitive in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but it has drawn widespread acclaim from fans and celebraties alike.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded the 21-year-old cricketer's stellar achievement. In his congratulatory message, Naidu expressed pride in Nitish’s journey, highlighting his prior contributions to Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy matches and his success at the Under-16 level. "We are thrilled by Nitish's historic century, and we believe this is just the beginning of his illustrious career. May he continue to bring glory to Andhra Pradesh and strengthen India's reputation in the cricketing world," Naidu remarked.

Adding to the celebrations, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Shivnath announced a cash incentive of ₹25 lakh for Nitish Kumar Reddy in recognition of his outstanding performance. Shivnath also revealed that the state government plans to felicitate Nitish with an additional cash award soon.

Speaking about ACA’s future plans, Shivnath stated, "A state-of-the-art cricket stadium is being developed in Amaravati, and the Visakhapatnam stadium is being upgraded to host IPL matches. Additionally, we are exploring the formation of an IPL team to represent Andhra Pradesh."

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Heroics in the Melbourne Test

Nitish Kumar Reddy's innings was nothing short of sensational. Walking in with India reeling at 7 wickets down, he displayed exceptional grit and determination. His 171-ball knock of 105 runs included a vital 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket, second highest for India on Australian soil. This effort not only rescued India but also set a new record for the highest score by an Indian batter at number 8 on Australian soil, surpassing former skipper Anil Kumble's 87 runs in Adelaide.

Nitish's father, present at the stadium, was overwhelmed with emotion as he witnessed his son's extraordinary feat.