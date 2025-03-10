ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Seek Blessings From Mohammed Shami’s Mother In Heart Touching Scenes

Indian ace batter Virat Kohli touched the feet of Mohammed Shami’s mother on the ground after the team’s win in the Champions Trophy final.

Kohli seek shami's mother blessings
File Photo: Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami's mother (Tanuj Singh 'X' handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Dubai: When the Indian team performs in the ICC events, it is often seen that the teammates share a mutual bond and unity. Such camaraderie between the members of the Indian team was evident after India beat New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

After Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami shared a heartwarming gesture. After India’s triumph, Kohli was seen showing respect to Shami’s mother by touching her feet. The 36-year-old is seen wearing a white winner’s jacket. He paid respects to Shami’s mother before sharing a picture with Shami and his family as well. Cameras also clicked Kohli with a smile on his face as he held a conversation with Shami and family.

The two experienced players in the Indian setup have shared the same dressing room over the years, and their bond is often evident on the ground. Also, many players had their own families in the ground as India lifted their first ODI trophy since 2013.

Shami turned out to be slightly expensive in the match, but he provided India with the crucial scalp of Daryl Mitchell. Also, it was a quiet evening for Kohli as he was dismissed after scoring only 1 run. Rohit Sharma’s aggressive half-century at the top helped the Indian side ink a successful chase.

It was a mesmerising sight after India ensured their third Champions trophy title as the players were seen jumping with joy. The star duo of Kohli and Rohit came up with a dandiya celebration after the victory.

