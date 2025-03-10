IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja Wins Fielding Medal For His Efforts In Final

Dubai: India’s win over New Zealand in the Champion Trophy 2025 helped them secure their third tournament title. The team beat New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International stadium. India’s brilliance in the field helped them lift the second successive ICC title after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Ravindra Jadeja was rewarded for his efforts in the field by the team management, and he was handed the best fielder award.

In the dressing room celebration after India’s triumph, Jadeja was honoured with the best fielder award. It is a special award introduced by India’s fielding coach, T. Dillip.

Jadeja showcased his brilliance in the field by saving crucial runs and taking sharp catches. His brilliant fielding put New Zealand batters under pressure. His agility in the field played a key role in India restricting the opposition on 251.

Fielding Medal: A Dressing Room Tradition

The Fielding Medal has become a popular tradition in the Indian dressing room since the 2023 ODI World Cup. It was introduced by the fielding coach T. Dilip to recognise outstanding fielding performances from the Indian players. The medal serves as a motivation for the players to inspire everyone with their on-field performance. It has become a proud moment to earn a fielding medal in the dressing room.

During the medal presentation, Dillip highlighted the importance of every effort on the field, saying that no commitment was too small, as each act of intensity and teamwork contributed to India’s ultimate goal.