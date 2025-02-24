Champions Trophy: Check Semi-final Qualification Scenarios Of Group A Teams

Kolkata: Buoyed by successive victories against Asian rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan, India are almost into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The word 'almost' is of utmost importance here as India are still not guaranteed of a position in the last-four stage of the tourney.

The distant scenario of India making exit from the Champions Trophy will only surface if India lose against the Kiwis. Then the net run rate will come into play with three teams being on four points each.

Let's check the scenarios of the four teams placed in Group A below:

1. India are now on four points (+0.647 NRR), and the Men in Blue have to get the better of New Zealand in their next fixture on March 2 to directly qualify for the semi-finals. A defeat against New Zealand may land them in trouble as the path to the semi-finals will get more complicated. Then the net run rate will come into play.

2. For Pakistan, their hopes of qualification now depend on whether they can get the better of Bangladesh in their final group league match scheduled on Thursday. Also, they need a favourable outcome from India's match against New Zealand.

3. Pakistan now will also have to depend on the result of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand fixture. If the Black Caps get past Bangladesh, Pakistan's hopes of staying alive will be dashed. But, if Bangladesh somehow beat New Zealand, Pakistan will stay alive in the tournament.

4. Now, if Bangladesh win today, and India get the better of New Zealand, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh will be locked on two points each. This would bring the net run rate into play to decide who move into the last four.