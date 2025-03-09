IND vs NZ: Ro-Ko Engage In Unique Dandiya Celebration After India’s Title Win

Dubai: India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, beating New Zealand by four wickets. The star Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made the victory memorable with a unique dandiya celebration.

The players usually express their joy in different manners after the team lifts the silverware. This usually results in the spectators witnessing some of the unique celebration. The duo of Kohli and Rohit provided a similar kind of moment for the fans after India’s title triumph. They were seen using cricket stumps like dandiya sticks and playing dandiya with them. Both the players had smiles on their faces in the heartwarming gesture, and the video of the same went viral on social media as well.

It often happens that the fan clubs of these two star Indian cricketers are pitted against each other on social media. However, this time around, the celebratory moment between the two caught the praise of cricket fans around the globe.

India won their third Champions Trophy title courtesy of a collective effort from the batting unit and an effective spell from the spinners. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each, while Rohit grabbed the limelight with a knock of 76 runs. His stellar knock helped him earn the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, India had won the tournament in 2002 when they were declared as the joint winners along with Sri Lanka under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. In 2013, they beat England in a rain-affected match by five runs under the leadership of MS Dhoni.