Champions Trophy Final IND VS NZ: 10 Matches, No Defeat; Stats Favour India In Dubai

Dubai: India are up against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. New Zealand have opted to bat after winning the toss, while India lost the toss for the record 15th time in a row. However, the stats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium gave India an edge over their opponent. The Indian side has played 10 ODIs in Dubai, losing none of the fixtures. Nine matches were won by the teams, while one ended in a tie.

Six of the fixtures are from the Asia Cup 2018, where India emerged triumphant in the tournament. They started the campaign with a 26-run victory over Hong Kong. Men in Blue then scored successive victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh by eight and seven wickets, respectively. Next, they demolished Pakistan by nine wickets and played a tie against Afghanistan.

The final of the tournament was against Bangladesh, where India emerged victorious by three wickets. Shikhar Dhawan amassed 342 runs from five matches with an average of 68.40. Rohit Sharma had racked up 317 runs with an average of 105.66. Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team, taking 10 wickets with a bowling average of 23.70.

The Indian side has continued their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Champions Trophy as well, defeating Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stages. Subsequently, they overcame the challenge of the tough Aussies in the semifinal of the tournament.

Thus, India's ODI stats at the Dubai International favour them while going into the contest.