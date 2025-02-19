Champions Trophy 2025 To Become First Men’s ICC Event To Use Smart Replay System

Hyderabad: Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from Wednesday with New Zealand and Pakistan set to square off in the tournament. With the competition returning to the international fold after a hiatus of eight years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to cover the tournament with high-quality cameras and analytical tools. Also, it is set to become the first Men’s ICC event to use the Smart Replay System for DRS referrals to save time.

What is the Smart Replay System?

Smart Replay System (SRS) is a system that aims to improve decision-making efficiency and streamline the review process in cricket. In the SRS, there are multiple hawk-eye cameras which are strategically positioned around the ground to catch the high-speed replays. The Hawk-eye operators will be there alongside TV umpires to provide the required data for faster decision analysis.

With the introduction of the SRS, the traditional setup will change as the TV broadcast director’s role as a mediator between the third umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators will be eliminated. The TV Umpire will directly get access to a wider range of images including split-screen views and different angles.

With SRS, the third umpire can skip checking ultra-edge in case of a review if there is an evident gap between the bat and the ball. Also, in the case of stumpings, the umpire can get tri-vision footage getting a visual both from side-on and front-on camera angle.

The system has been previously used in The Hundred, IPL 2024 and Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Broadcast details of Champions Trophy 2025

Each match of the tournament will be covered with a minimum of 36 cameras, advanced analytics and visual enhancements. The tournament will feature DRS, Hawk-Eye's Smart Replay, and Piero graphics for precise decision-making and in-depth analysis. Quidich Innovation Labs will enhance the viewing experience with Field 360°, a virtual field model, and innovative camera angles from drone, buggy, and Spidercams, offering immersive and dynamic visuals.