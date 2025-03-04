IND vs AUS Live | Shubman Gill Departs, Plays On His Stumps; India 30/1 After 5 Overs

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final | Rohit Sharma Starts With A Bang; India 15/0 After 2 Overs

India skipper Rohit Sharma opened his account with a boundary on the second ball of the first over, which is bowled by Ben Dwarshuis. The India skipper, who hails from Mumbai, hit the second ball towards the fine-leg boundary. He then ran three runs on the fifth ball while Shubman Gill did not score off the final ball of the opening over as India raced to 7/0.

Rohit, a right-handed elegant batter, then pulled Nathan Ellis for a six in the second over and on the next ball was dropped by Cooper Connolly at backward point. The openers then played with caution as India raced to 15/0 after 2 overs.