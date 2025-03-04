India have lost the wicket of Shubman Gill, and it will now be the responsibility of Rohit and Kohli to carve a recovery. It was delivery slightly outside off from Ben Dwarshius, and the right-handed batter played it on his own stumps. The ball came slow on the bat and an inside edge from Gill sent him back to the pavilion on a score of just eight runs.
IND vs AUS Live | Shubman Gill Departs, Plays On His Stumps; India 30/1 After 5 Overs
Dubai: A spirited Australia has set India a challenging target of 265 in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 here on Tuesday. Australian skipper Steve Smith led from the front as he scored a gritty 73 off 96 balls on a difficult pitch, which was conducive for the spinners.
India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals as they did not allow any other batter to settle. For the Rohit Sharma-led side, it was Mohammed Shami, who was the pick of the bowlers and returned with fine figures of 3 for 48. The winner of the semi-final will advance to the summit clash.
Alex Carey, with his 57-ball 61, also played his part of perfection and helped Australia to cross the 250-run mark.
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final | Shubman Gill Depart On 8; Plays On His Own Stumps
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final | Rohit Sharma Starts With A Bang; India 15/0 After 2 Overs
India skipper Rohit Sharma opened his account with a boundary on the second ball of the first over, which is bowled by Ben Dwarshuis. The India skipper, who hails from Mumbai, hit the second ball towards the fine-leg boundary. He then ran three runs on the fifth ball while Shubman Gill did not score off the final ball of the opening over as India raced to 7/0.
Rohit, a right-handed elegant batter, then pulled Nathan Ellis for a six in the second over and on the next ball was dropped by Cooper Connolly at backward point. The openers then played with caution as India raced to 15/0 after 2 overs.
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final | India Bowl Out Australia For 264; Zampa Last Man To Be Dismissed
India bowled out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs as a tricky Dubai pitch, where the ball wasn't exactly coming on the bat. Adam Zampa (7) was the last Aussie batter to make the long walk to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya took the last Australian wicket after Zampa was cleaned up.
It will be a difficult run-chase for India, and their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to fire on all cylinders.
