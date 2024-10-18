Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Comes Up With New Proposal To Ensure India’s Participation In Tournament

Karachi (Pakistan): The Pakistan Cricket Board has reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure India’s participation in the tournament according to a report published by PTI. The Indian team will be allowed to travel back to New Delhi or Chandigarh and use chartered flights to travel back to Chandigarh or Delhi during the matches if the team is not ready to stay in Pakistan due to security concerns. PCB has come up with a verbal suggestion for the idea for the same.

A highly placed official source in the PCB confirmed to PTI that there is not any written agreement between the two parties but the option was discussed verbally.

"But yes it is true that these options have been discussed verbally between officials as a way to ensure that India plays its matches in Pakistan," the source said to PTI.

The Champions Trophy is likely to take place in February-March next year and the matches are to be scheduled in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi according to the media report. Also, India's matches are to be held in Lahore which is in proximity to the Indian border.

Some media reports have also suggested that the tournament can be hosted based on a hybrid model. India is unlikely to participate in the tournament as they have not toured Pakistan since 2008. ICC is exploring alternative venues such as Dubai or Sri Lanka to host the fixtures in the competition.