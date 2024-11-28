Champions Trophy 2025: India Not Playing Cricket In Pakistan Is Unacceptable, Opines PCB Chief Moshin Naqvi

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hit out at India once again ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. While Addressing a press conference at the Gadaffi stadium, Naqvi stated that it is not acceptable that India do not travel to Pakistan to play an ICC tournament, despite the Pakistani side travelling to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While reflecting on the scenario around the Champions Trophy, Naqvi said that he will do what is best for Pakistan cricket. He further added that they are in constant talks with the ICC delegates on the matter.

"I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know," Mohsin Naqvi said in the press conference on November 28.

He also said India not travelling to Pakistan is not acceptable.

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here

International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to host its board meeting on Friday to finalise the schedule for the eight-team event. The announcement of the schedule of the marquee tournament is yet to be announced.