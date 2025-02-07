ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy: Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Sings Official Anthem For Marquee Tournament

Atif Aslam sang the official anthem of the Champions Trophy, named Jeeto Bazi Khel Ke.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: With excitement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 high amongst cricket fans, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has added to the hype with the official anthem. Atif has sung a brand-new tournament anthem titled Jeeto Bazi Khel Ke. The ICC recently released the anthem adding to the buzz around the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy.

Atif Aslam enjoys a massive fanbase in both India and Pakistan. His work as a playback singer in Bollywood is highly praised by many in the country. Some of his most popular hits include Adat (Kalyug), Pehli Nazar Mein and Allah Duhai (Race), as well as Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai).

The tournament will mark its return to the sport after eight years. Defending Champions Pakistan will host the tournament, while UAE will be the co-host. Pakistan was supposed to host all the matches but the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament citing security reasons. The situation led to a compromise and it was agreed that the UAE would host all the India fixtures.

In the hybrid model, if India progresses to the final, the match will be played in Dubai. However, if India fails to enter the final, the fixture will be played in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy will be held between March 19 to February 9, 2025. The excitement around the event has increased with the release of the anthem. The fans will be eagerly waiting for the Indo-Pakistan clash while Pakistan will be up against New Zealand in Karachi.

