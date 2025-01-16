Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket Prices In Pakistan Cheaper Than 1 KG Paneer In India

Hyderabad: The fans are eagerly waiting for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 and buzz is all over. Amid all this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the Champions Trophy 2025 matches with the cheapest ticket is priced at 1000 Pakistan rupees (PKR), equivalent to ₹310 in Indian currency—less than the cost of 1 kg of paneer in India, which averages around ₹400.

According to the report by PTI, The PCB has kept the minimum ticket price for group-stage matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi at 1000 PKR, aiming to make the tournament accessible to fans. For key matches, such as Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, ticket prices start at 2000 PKR (₹620 INR). Semi-final tickets begin at 2500 Pakistani rupees (₹776 INR).

To get the premium viewing experience, VVIP tickets are available for PKR 12000 (₹3726 INR) for group-stage games and PKR 25000 (₹7764) for semi-finals. Ticket prices for premier stands range from PKR 3500 to PKR 7000 (₹1086–₹2170) depending on the venue.

Due to BCCI’s decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan, all of India’s matches will be held in Dubai. However, ticket prices for these matches have not yet been disclosed. Notably, if India qualifies for the semis and advances to the finals, both semi-final 1 and final will then be held at Dubai International Stadium.

This year’s Champions Trophy features 8 teams, including host Pakistan, who are also the defending champions, and previous edition runners-up India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. It will be the first time Sri Lanka and the West Indies for the second time on the trot will not be the part of Champions Trophy tournament.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy is all set to commence on February 19, with the final scheduled on March 9. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.