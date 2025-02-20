Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel Misses Hat-Trick; Rohit Sharma Folds His Hands In Apology

Dubai: When India locked horns against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 fixture, their bowler breathed fire from the start. The pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana bowled in tight areas taking wickets and it was the turn of Axar Patel to weave some magic next. Axar picked two wickets on back-to-back deliveries in his first over but missed his hattrick as Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch in the slips.
The incident occurred in the 9th over as Axar was introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma. On the second delivery of the over, the left-arm spinner bowled a flat delivery outside off and Tanzid Hasan who was on strike tried to play it on backfoot. However, he nicked it and wicketkeeper KL Rahul started celebrating the dismissal after taking the catch. Axar Patel was clueless about the dismissal but the Indian team got the wicket after umpire Paul Reifel raised his finger to adjudge the batter out.
On the very next ball, the 31-year-old bowled a delivery into the stumps which spun away from him sharply. KL Rahul took a sharp catch and it was the second dismissal for Axar Patel. It was a hattrick ball for Axar on the next delivery and Jaker Ali was on the strike. Indian team fielded two slips and a leg slip for the hat-trick ball. It was another outside edge and the ball went towards Rohit Sharma in the slips. However, the Indian captain dropped the catch and Axar missed on taking three wickets on three consecutive deliveries.
The 37-year-old was agonised with himself after dropping a simple catch and he demanded an apology after the conclusion of the over for his mistake. The video went viral and social media users reacted on the same after the incident.
Thanks to a fiery spell from the Indian bowlers, they reduced the Bangladesh team to 35/5 in quick time in the Group A fixture. India are grouped along with Pakistan and New Zealand in the Group A of the Champions Trophy.