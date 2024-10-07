ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Feels Confident In India Traveling To Pakistan

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed optimism in successfully conducting an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and asserted that Pakistan is confident that India will Travel to Pakistan for the elite tournament.

Notably, India has not toured Pakistan since July 2008 due to strained political relations with the neighbouring country. Additionally, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has already said that the government will take the final call on whether India will travel to Pakistan or not. Despite this, Naqvi affirmed that Pakistan is in all readiness to host all participating teams, including India, and that preparations are progressing smoothly.

As quoted by PTI, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi urged India to come to Pakistan and added that he doesn't see India cancelling or postponing their visit for the tournament and feels Pakistan is ready to welcome all the nations. "The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

"The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work will be completed after the tournament," he added.