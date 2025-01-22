Champions Trophy 2025: India To Adhere To Dress Code And Wear 'Pakistan' On Their Jerseys

Hyderabad: In a recent development that has come to light, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will adhere to the dress code while participating in the Champions Trophy according to a report published by news agency PTI. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian team will follow ever ICC-related rule during the Champions Trophy.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during the Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI.

"Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit.”

Various media reports claimed that the BCCI had refused to wear Pakistan on their jerseys. The move triggered a lot of discussion as such a thing has never occurred in the past.

Also, there has been discussion around the topic of whether skipper Rohit Sharma should take part in the engagement events for the Champions Trophy which includes a press conference and the official photo shoot.

“Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided," Saikia added.

The Indian team will kick off their campaign in the Champions Trophy with a fixture against Bangladesh on February 20. They will then square off against Pakistan and New Zealand in the last two group matches. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand are in Group A while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are in the Group B.

India will play their share of the matches in the UAE as they have refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.