Champions Trophy 2025: India Stars Unveil Jersey; Includes ‘Pakistan’ Imprint

Dubai: Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the Indian team unveiled their jersey for the marquee tournament on Monday, February 17. India skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were seen donning the new jersey as they posed for cameras during the photoshoot. However, the name of Pakistan on the jersey has grabbed the attention of many cricket fans. Before the start of the tournament, there were media reports that India will not wear a jersey with a Pakistan imprint on it.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the photographs of the players who received their team of the year caps and ICC awards in the new attire. The jersey had an imprint of the tournament’s logo and the name of the host Pakistan.

Although there were reports that the Indian team will not wear jerseys with Pakistan printed on them, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had stated that the Indian team will stick to the guidelines set by the ICC.

The Asia Cup 2023 was also played in Pakistan but none of the participant teams had the hosts’ name on their jerseys back then.

In the ICC Awards, Rohit was part of the ICC ODI team of the year while Jadeja was included in the red-ball team named by the ICC. Pandya and Arshdeep earned places in the shortest format. Arshdeep was also rewarded with T20I cricketer of the year after having a brilliant year in 2024. Also, he played a key role in India’s title triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Champions Trophy is all set to begin on February 19 with New Zealand and Pakistan locking horns in the tournament opener.