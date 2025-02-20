Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Major Milestones Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

Dubai: India are all set to start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday and skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of a milestone. The right-handed batter will have an opportunity to complete 11000 ODI runs while taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. If Rohit completes the feat. He will become only the 10th cricketer and the fourth from India to breach the mark of 11000 ODI runs joining an elite club of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli.

Rohit has played 260 innings so far in the 50-over cricket. If he completes the feat in the fixture against Bangladesh, he will become the second-fastest batter to do so. The 37-year-old will surpass Sachin Tendulkar who completed the milestone in 276 innings. His teammate and star batter Virat Kohli is at the top of the list completing 11000 ODI runs in 222 innings.

Virat Kohli is another batter who is on the verge of a world record and will have a chance to overtake Sachin Tendulkar. In the Group A contest between India and Bangladesh, the right-handed batter might score 14000 ODI runs if he adds just 37 more runs to his tally. The former India captain has amassed 13,963 runs from 297 ODI matches so far. Tendulkar had scored his 14000 ODI run in the 350th innings of his 359th ODI fixture against Pakistan in Peshawar on February 6, 2006.

In addition to the illustrious feat, Kohli will have a chance to script one more record. He is just 90 runs away from scripting an important milestone in ODIs against Bangladesh. In 16 matches played so far against the Bangla Tigers, he has racked up 910 runs laced with five centuries and three fifties. With the addition of 90 more runs to his tally, he will be the first Indian to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket against the Bangladesh team.

India have played only once against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy when they beat the opposition by nine wickets courtesy of an impressive spell from the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.