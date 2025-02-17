Champions Trophy 2025 Group B SWOT Analysis: Afghanistan, South Africa Favourites To Advance To Semis

Hyderabad: After an eight-year hiatus, Champions Trophy 2025 is just a couple of days away, scheduled to begin on February 19. All the teams have locked in their squads and would be aiming to clinch the title, producing some exceptional performances in all the departments.

The teams like current ODI World Cup Champions Australia, giant killers Afghanistan, rampaging South African side and England have formed a formidable group B and only two, who finish at the top of the points table, will progress to the knockout stage. The experts and pundits feel that it is hard to pick or predict which team will advance to the next stage, calling it a 'group of death'.

Australia were considered as the favourites until they finalised their squad as they made 5 major changes to it. But their envious pedigree in ICC tournaments doesn't let the fans take them away from the fray to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy from Group B along with South Africa. Proteas have reached the semi-finals of the ICC tournament for two consecutive years, having qualified for the semis in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Australia and South Africa will face stiff challenges from both England and Afghanistan. England are coming from a disastrous whitewash against India in a three-match ODI series and looked clueless against spinners. Their middle-order struggled a lot while the pacers looked unimpressive. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever Champions Trophy edition and would want to make it a memorable one.

Here's the Group B SWOT analysis.

Australia

Strength: Australia is known for winning the ICC tournaments. They know how to thrive under pressure and achieve success playing out of their skin. No other team has a better record in global events — six 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup and two Champions Trophies make them the most fearsome white-ball unit.

They have a model ODI batting line-up, which can do the shapeshifting with the ebb and flow of the game. The likes of Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Jake-Fraser McGurk, and Glenn Maxwell add firepower to the team and can change the game within the blink of an eye while the presence of skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne gives them stability in the middle order which can be a handful in any conditions.

Weakness: The Aussies will have their iconic pace trio of regular captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, making it the first-ever ICC tournament in which neither of them has participated since the 2013 Champions Trophy. In addition to this, absence of seasoned campaigners like Marcus Stoinis, who announced his retirement a day before Australia announced their final squad, and Cameron Green. This means the batters will have to do the heavy lifting in the tournament to give that extra cushion of runs to the bowlers.

Opportunity: It's a chance to assert their dominance in a 50-over format and the Antipodeans would not want to miss it, and that desire should be their driving force against a set of group mates who are not exactly firing. Interestingly, Australia have not won a Champions Trophy game since their triumph in the 2009 edition and would want to change that stat in the upcoming edition.

Threat: Australia played a 2-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation with the players available in the Champions Trophy, but failed to impressive in all the departments, having suffered a 0-2 defeat. The middling form of Labuschagne and McGurk will be a concern and are yet to find the right combination.

Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England

Strength: The England squad looks the most powerful on the paper which has a beautiful mix of explosiveness of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone and anchor players like Ben Duckett and Joe Root. If these fire in unison, it will be a nightmare for bowlers.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who became the only second player to complete 400 wickets in international cricket for England after Graeme Swaan, has been in exceptional form as he had shown in the recent series against India, and he will have an important role to play on pitches that may give appreciable help to tweakers. The likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood could become a serious threat for the batters.

Weakness: As mentioned above, England's batters are yet to fire on all cylinders collectively. The aforementioned batting line-up came a cropper against Indian spinners, as England crashed to a 0-3 series defeat. Apart from Root and Buttler, none of the other batters looked comfortable against spin and nobody showed that they wanted to stay on the crease till the end.

Another weakness could be their spin attack. Apart from Adil Rashid, they don't have any specialist spinner who can keep England in the game chipping in with wickets in the middle orders, something for which they struggled against India. They will be expecting that Livingstone will support him with his mixed bag.

Opportunity: England have played in Pakistan in the not-so-distant past, and their first-hand knowledge of conditions might come in handy. The overall form of Root and Buttler is encouraging as well.

Threat: Afghanistan, who have an array of spinners, will be a huge threat to England. South Africa can also impose some problems in front of them as they can field Keshav Maharaj and Tabrej Shamsi both against England.

Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

South Africa

Strength: After India, South Africa, perhaps, have the most varied line-up in the tournament. They have anchors like Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram and pinch hitters such as Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. They have a balanced bowling unit led by pacer Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj. They should be able to tide over most of the circumstances.

Weakness: Despite all the said strength factors, they failed to enter the recent tri-series final, losing the crunch match to Pakistan, a reminder of that very deep and old wound. Another notable thing is that they haven't played a match together since their ODI series against Afghanistan which they have lost. Most of these players are coming from a T20 league and lack ODI match scenario practices.

Opportunity: South Africa, the inaugural Champions Trophy winners, can fancy their chances to win the tournament. They have managed to reach the knockout stages, and have almost won a T20 World Cup, but the Champions Trophy would provide them a fine chance to add an ICC trophy to their cabinet and erase that 'C' tag around their necks, now as heavy as a five-pound millstone.

Threat: Australia and Afghanistan can throw a spanner in the works. To avoid that, the Proteas will require a better outing from their bowlers, who recently failed to defend a 350-plus target against Pakistan.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Afghanistan

Strength: Afghanistan have a bunch of cricketers who have been playing together for a long time. They emerged as the giant killers in the ODI World Cup 2023 by beating England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They continued their giant-killing streak where they thrashed formidable Australian sides and would want to achieve newer heights coming into this tournament. Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah have been regular names on the lips of their fans across the world as they constantly featured in T20 leagues across the world. Under their coach Jonathan Trott's guidance, Afghanistan has come a long way and wants to continue their record-breaking performances in the Champions Trophy.

They will also be playing in conditions closer to their home and it gives them a certain edge. Their march to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024, is an underliner to their talent and confidence.

Weakness: They are coming into the marquee event without proper ODI match practice as their last 50-over appearance was against Zimbabwe in December 2024. It may reflect in their outings here against superior opponents.

Opportunity: Afghanistan will play all their group matches in Karachi and Lahore, where spin has a vital role. The Afghans have a rich line of slow bowlers in Rashid, Mohammad Nabi and young tyros Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote.

Threat: Their middle-order batting of late has been dawdling, putting a lot of pressure on openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran to churn out runs consistently. They have been doing it for the last year or so, but they would certainly prefer some more help from the likes of Shahidi, Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami