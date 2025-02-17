Champions Trophy 2025: Five Batters To Watch Out For Ft. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner and the buzz is all over the place. The tournament starting from February 19 and will be played in Pakistan and UAE will see some emerging talents and experienced batters participating in the marquee event.

There are a few proven performers in games like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and David Miller who can be seen setting the stage on fire in Champions Trophy 2025. But some other names have been in exceptional forms in recent times and could impose serious issues on their opponents in the upcoming event.

The ETV Bharat takes a look at five batters, who could play a huge role in their respective team's success and help the side go over the line.

Shubman Gill (India)

Seven hundred and 15 half-centuries at a jaw-dropping average of 60 and an explosive strike rate of over a hundred tells about his stature in world cricket, especially in the ODI format. His ability to convert starts into a daddy hundred is evident from his double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Having already played more than 50 ODIs, Gill has aced this 50-over format.

His recent form in ODI cricket is exceptional. He has racked up 259 runs at an average of 86.33, including a century and two fifties in a three-match ODI series against England at home concluded last week. He would want to carry forward his form and help India secure their third silverware.

This is the format where he is possibly going to be the man, who would take over the baton from the batting stalwart Virat Kohli. With Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, the two legends still around to guide him, this tournament could catapult vice-captain Gill, transforming him from a superstar to a megastar.

Travis Head (Australia)

The last couple of years have been like a dream for South Australia's Travis Head and ideally, he would never like that to end. He has been India's nightmare in the ICC knock-outs for a brief period now and the highway-like batting paradise surfaces in Pakistan will be the kind of tracks where he can murder any bowling attack, hitting sixes at his will.

With over 70 ODIs and 2663 runs under his kitty, Head brings experience at the relatively inexperienced top-order of Australia in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. His form will decide the tone for Australia's success.

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

An average of 45 plus with 915 runs in 33 innings is good without being exceptional but all those who have seen Salman Ali Agha bat recently will vouch that the 31-year-old Lahori is finally coming into his own. If the short tri-series was a trailer, then there are bigger things to come from his willow. He is a clean hitter and has a lot of time to play the pacers. How he controlled the proceedings in a 350-plus chase against South Africa was exceptional.

His handy spin bowling will also be the defending champion in the tournament. He is emerging as the all-rounder who can turn the table single-handedly. However, the Champions Trophy 2025 is a good chance for him to announce himself on the grandest stage and force people to notice him.

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Devon Conway's ODI career has been a short one with only 33 matches but he has made his name popular in that period, showing he can take the game away in a flash with his ability to find the gaps at will. is a gutsy player and he has a knack for scoring runs when the situation gets tougher. The southpaw is one of the best batters of spin from the New Zealand lineup. In addition to this, the frequency of visiting Pakistan or Dubai be it playing T20 league cricket or international games, makes him a good reader of the Asian conditions. If Conway gets going, half of New Zealand's job is done. In 34 matches, Conway has racked up 1391 runs, at an average of 46.36 with the help of 5 centuries and four fifties talks a lot about his character.

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

Whether it is T20 or ODI format, when one speaks about game-changers or finishers, it is very difficult to leave out Heinrich Klaasen, who can hit the ball into orbit without much ado. Klassen, arguably the best finisher with the bat, played one match in the tri-series and ended up scoring 87 off just 56 balls, dethroning a top-class Pakistan attack with minimum fuss. An impressive average of 44 plus and a strike rate of 117.44 in 58 games signify solidity. He is another player, who understands how to attack on sub-continental tracks. Klaasen's battle against Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa would be worth watching. P