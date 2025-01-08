Champions Trophy 2025: ECB Responds To British Politicians' Demand To Boycott Fixture Against Afghanistan

Hyderabad: The discussion around England boycotting the fixture against Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy was doing rounds in the cricket fraternity. British Parliamentarians have requested the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) to boycott the match against Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy over the persecution of women in a Taliban-ruled nation.

Over 160 politicians urged the board to boycott the fixture in a letter written by MP Tonia Antoniazzi to ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

"We strongly urge the England men's team players and officials to speak out against t

he horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban," the letter, addressed to Gould read as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan ... to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated. We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked," the letter added.

In response, Gould has stated that ECB has no plans to engage in any bilateral series with Afghanistan in the Taliban’s rule.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," Gould wrote, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The ICC constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," he added.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members," he further mentioned.