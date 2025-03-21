Champions Trophy 2025 Becomes Highest Rated Multi-Nation Cricket Tournament Ever In India

Hyderabad: The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has broken viewership records in India as its TV ratings increased to the highest ever for a multi-nation cricket tournament, surpassing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by a jaw-dropping 23 per cent.

The live broadcast of the event received an astonishing 137 billion minutes of total watch time on Star Sports and 110 billion minutes on JioHotstar. The jaw-dropping numbers were a result of a blockbuster final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on 9 March that touched a peak concurrency of 122 million live viewers on TV and 61 million on JioHotstar, a record for Digital viewership in cricket.

The final also became the second-highest-rated ODI in TV history (outside of ICC Cricket World Cup matches) with 230 million viewers tuning in for the live broadcast with 53 billion minutes of watch-time across TV & Digital platforms.

Talking about the record-breaking achievements ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, "The Champions Trophy made an amazing return after eight years and the viewership numbers from India have been overwhelming, in particular the final between India and New Zealand. The incredible viewership numbers highlight the mass appeal that cricket has in India and how taking ICC events to audiences in different languages can significantly boost fan engagement. The success of the Champions Trophy marketing strategy is evident, creating excitement in existing and new fanbases, complimented by highly exciting cricket throughout the event.”

The high-octane group stage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan became one of the most watched ODI matches ever in India, getting over 26 billion minutes of watch-time on linear TV as per figures released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

The chartbuster achieved an impressive 10.8 % surge in television rating than the Indo-Pak match in the ODI World Cup 2023 played in Ahmedabad that had registered 19.5 billion minutes compared to 26.5 billion minutes in the Champions Trophy match.

The match, played to a packed house in Dubai on 23 February, was witnessed by a record 206 million people on linear TV as India continued their dominance over Pakistan in global ICC events with superstar Virat Kohli carving a comprehensive six-wicket win for the three-time champions.

On digital channels, the tournament was streamed live across a record 16 feeds including nine languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, four multi-cam feeds, Indian Sign Language feed and the Max View feed on JioHotstar.