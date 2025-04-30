Champak vs Champak: BCCI Sued In Delhi High Court For Naming Of Its Robotic Dog

Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been sued in the Delhi High Court by the Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, which publishes the children's magazine Champak, over using their brand name for the Indian Premier League (IPL) AI tool - a robotic dog. The magazine, which is quite popular amongst children, accused BCCI of using its name and infringing of the publisher’s registered mark.
Champak, the robotic dog with a mounted camera, was launched this season as part of the production push. The dog was first spotted during the match between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is developed by the technology company wTVision and Omnicam.
According to a report by Bar and Bench, Advocate Amit Gupta, who was representing Delhi Press, submitted that the use of the name Champak is a clear infringement of the publisher's registered mark.
“This AI tool [robotic dog] has been named as Champak. The IPL has been going on. The product was introduced earlier, but it was named later on April 23, purportedly based on fan voting,” he submitted.
The court then asked the counsel to explain how the use of Champak is tarnishing their image.
“My magazine is known for animal characters. Let us take the product to be distinct, but the very use is causing detriment. It is causing dilution,” Gupta said in his response.
However, the court mentioned that there was nothing in the pleadings which alleged the use of unfair advantage.
Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, who was appearing for BCC,I submitted that Champak is the name of a flower.
"Robotic dog is associated with a character of a series and not the magazine," he added, while referring to the television show 'Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma' during the hearing of the issue.