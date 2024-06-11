ETV Bharat / sports

'Chahal TV Returns': Axar Reveals His Strategy to Dismiss Imad Wasim in T20 World Cup 2024

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel revealed his plan to dismiss Imad Wasim in the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage game against Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Axar also revealed that he honed his batting skills in the nets ahead of the crucial clash.

T20 WC 2024 IND vs PAK
Axar Patel dismissed Usman Khan in the game against Pakistan. (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad: Chahal TV is back in New York and the latest video revealed India all-rounder Axar Patel's plan to dismiss Imad Wasim in the India versus Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Axar bowled an economical spell in the game against Pakistan ending with figures of 2-0-11-1. Axar was brought into bowling in the 17th over with Pakistan needing just 37 runs with six wickets in hand. The left-arm othrodox spinner leaked just two runs in the over restricting Imad from playing big shots. He beat the left-handed batter several times during his stay at the crease.

In a video released by BCCI, Axar Patel was seen revealing that he tried avoiding bowling in the hitting zone of the batter. "The plan was to not bowl in his range, as it was windy, so I didn't want him to hit six in the mid-wicket (region). That's why I spoke to the captain (Rohit Sharma) and told him that I need a Point, so that I can put it in the cut because the shot is also very difficult, it's okay if it's hit, otherwise it was very difficult. That's why I tried that," Axar said in the video posted by the BCCI on their X handle.

India stumper Rishabh Pant built a crucial partnership with Axar in the match against Pakistan but was dismissed after scoring 42 runs from 31 balls. Reflecting on his innings, the wicketkeeper-batter said that he tried to play with a positive mindset.

"There was nothing in my mind as such. Was just trying to hit with a positive mindset and keep it simple. The India-Pakistan match is always packed with pressure,” he added.

India will take on the USA in their next fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday, June 12.

