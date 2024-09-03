Celebrating Mohammed Shami's Birthday: Pacer Who Shone With Impressive Spells In ODI World Cup 2023

Hyderabad: Born and brought up in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Shami is celebrating his 34th birthday today. Known for his rapid pace and immaculate precision to trouble the batters, Shami has been playing a key role in the national side for 11 years. He has particularly excelled in ODI cricket troubling the batters with sharp seam movement from the surface. The 34-year-old dished out a prolific performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Thus, on the occasion of his birthday, let us reflect at Shami's impressive performance in the ICC event.

Benched initially

India won all the games in the 2023 ODI World Cup except for the final of the competition but Shami was rested from the team for the first four fixtures of the tournament. However, Hardik had to sit out of the team after suffering from an ankle injury.

Impressive outings in the World Cup

Mohammed Shami played his first match in the tournament against New Zealand and picked a five-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer then continued his sensational form in the upcoming matches taking 24 wickets from seven matches in total. He picked three five-fors in the tournament and bowled with an economy of 5.26.

Excelled in Test cricket as well

Shami has scalped 229 wickets from 64 Test matches with a strike rate of 50.2 so far and plays a crucial role for the national side in red-ball cricket. The 34-year-old has also picked 24 wickets. Shami has been impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent times as well. He has taken 79 wickets from 77 IPL matches with an economy of 8.63 and plays for Gujarat Titans.