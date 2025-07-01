ETV Bharat / sports

CAT Blames RCB For Stampede At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Cites Lack Of Police Consent

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stated that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are primarily responsible for the stampede that occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4. The stampede that occurred at the victory celebration claimed 11 lives and also left several people injured.

“Therefore, prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of the aforementioned information, the public gathered,” the tribunal noted in its judgement.

The tribunal further added that the police were not provided adequate time for the necessary information. "Because of a shortage of time on 4 June 2025, the police were unable to make the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the police,” the tribunal observed while hearing the petition by senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar, who challenged his suspension.

The order from the Tribunal also mentioned that there were large gatherings of people on the night of June 3 and June 4. The police were occupied with managing the crowd. Another function was organised by the Karnataka government at Vidhan Sudha further put pressure on the force.