CAT Blames RCB For Stampede At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Cites Lack Of Police Consent

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stated that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are primarily responsible for the stampede that occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4. The stampede that occurred at the victory celebration claimed 11 lives and also left several people injured.
“Therefore, prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of the aforementioned information, the public gathered,” the tribunal noted in its judgement.
The tribunal further added that the police were not provided adequate time for the necessary information. "Because of a shortage of time on 4 June 2025, the police were unable to make the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the police,” the tribunal observed while hearing the petition by senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar, who challenged his suspension.
The order from the Tribunal also mentioned that there were large gatherings of people on the night of June 3 and June 4. The police were occupied with managing the crowd. Another function was organised by the Karnataka government at Vidhan Sudha further put pressure on the force.
"Suddenly, the RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission. It cannot be expected from the Police that within a short time of about 12 hours, the Police will make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules, etc," the tribunal explained.
The judgment concluded that the police require sufficient time and prior notification for necessary arrangements, which were not given in this case.
RCB won their inaugural title by defeating Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. A day after their victory, a stampede occurred during victory celebrations and the incident made a lot of headlines.
The Congress government in Karnataka suspended five police officers including Vikash. The CAT quashed the suspension of Vikash and ordered the Karnataka Government to reinstate him immediately.